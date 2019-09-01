|
|
POLLOCK DR. DOROTHY J.
Age 94, of New Wilmington, PA, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Shenango on the Green. Born in McKeesport, PA on April 11, 1925, she was the daughter of John M. Pollock and Helen Kistler Pollock, and she lived in McKeesport until she moved to Shenango on the Green in 2002. Dorothy had degrees in Chemistry from Westminster College and the University of Cincinnati. Her career in polymer chemistry research was spent at Mellon Institute of Industrial Research, Koppers Company, and Atlantic Richfield Co. where she was supervisor of the Polymer Characterization Molecular Structure Division. She began her career at a time when, as a woman, she was a pioneer in polymer scientific research. She co-authored a book, and authored and presented many technical papers at national and international meetings. Dorothy was a bridge player, and an avid bowler, and a tournament golfer, including long time membership and competition in the Western Pennsylvania Women's Golf Association as a member of Youghiogheny Country Club. An active Presbyterian, she served many years as an elder and teacher, and as a church administrator, Chair of the Higher Education Committee of the Synod and a Commissioner. She was a member of McKeesport Women's Club, McKeesport College Club, White Oak Planning Commission, McKeesport Heritage Center, Meals on Wheels, McKeesport Symphony Auxiliary and Westminster College Women's Club. Dorothy was also the first Association President and Historian at Shenango on the Green, and a member of Thursday Club of New Wilmington. She was a longtime generous alumna and volunteer as an Advancement Associate at Westminster College in the alumni and development sections of the Institutional Advancement Division. She served on the Alumni Council and the Board of Trustees. She received the McKeesport High School Hall of Fame Award, and from Westminster College the Alumni Achievement Award, and in 2004 as the Commencement speaker, she was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service. Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Pollock; nephews, Robert (Stephanie) Pollock and William (Shannon) Pollock; and nieces, Catherine Chase and Beth (Wayne) Lewis. Her brother, John S. Pollock, preceded her in death. There will be no viewing. The burial will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon, PA on Tuesday, September 3, at 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church on October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster College Scholarship Fund, Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent Fund, or New Wilmington Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019