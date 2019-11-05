Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 89, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, formerly of Forest Hills and Swissvale. Beloved wife of the late Leo E. Reid; loving mother of Debby LeDonne (Jim) of Middlesex, PA, and Linda Cline (Tom) of Canton, OH; grandmother of David LeDonne (Jess), Sarah D'Amico (Joe), Chris Cline, and Evan Cline (Kristine Mason); great-grandmother of August and Harper. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 4-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Friday 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment private. To honor Dorothy's love of dogs, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Second Chance for Animals, P.O. Box 35706, Canton, OH 44735, OR Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, https://butlercountyhs.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
