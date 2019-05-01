|
SCHRECENGOST DOROTHY J. "DOTTIE"
Age 73, of Plum Boro, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Clarence M.; loving mother of Taylor, Cody, David, Sandra and Kelly; grandmother of Cierra, Savannah, Alexa and Tanner; great-grandmother of Haiden, Bentley and Greyson. Dottie was an avid bingo player at the Renton Italian Club, she enjoyed cooking, shopping and talking with friends. She had a big heart and was loved by everyone. Friends received, Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Thursday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019