Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SCHRECENGOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY J. "DOTTIE" SCHRECENGOST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY J. "DOTTIE" SCHRECENGOST Obituary
SCHRECENGOST DOROTHY J. "DOTTIE"

Age 73, of Plum Boro, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Clarence M.; loving mother of Taylor, Cody, David, Sandra and Kelly; grandmother of Cierra, Savannah, Alexa and Tanner; great-grandmother of Haiden, Bentley and Greyson. Dottie was an avid bingo player at the Renton Italian Club, she enjoyed cooking, shopping and talking with friends. She had a big heart and was loved by everyone. Friends received, Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Thursday 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now