Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SCHWEIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY J. SCHWEIGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY J. SCHWEIGER Obituary
SCHWEIGER DOROTHY J.

Age 83, of Bloomfield, died surrounded by her loving family on  Wednesday, March, 6th 2019; loving mother of Steve (Donna), Wayne, Debbie Robert, Dottie, Bill (Alisha), and the late Nancy; adoring grandmother of 16; cherished great-grandmother of 11; beloved sister of Jim, Ruthann (Tom), Rose (Buck) Sue (Duncan), Rick, and the late Pete (Jane). Also survived by many loving and caring family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Professional services to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., www.dalessandroltd.com Service is private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now