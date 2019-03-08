|
SCHWEIGER DOROTHY J.
Age 83, of Bloomfield, died surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March, 6th 2019; loving mother of Steve (Donna), Wayne, Debbie Robert, Dottie, Bill (Alisha), and the late Nancy; adoring grandmother of 16; cherished great-grandmother of 11; beloved sister of Jim, Ruthann (Tom), Rose (Buck) Sue (Duncan), Rick, and the late Pete (Jane). Also survived by many loving and caring family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Professional services to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., www.dalessandroltd.com Service is private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019