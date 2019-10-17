|
|
SEDELL DOROTHY J. (HIMELRICK)
Age 91, of Ross Twp., on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Ralph L. Sedell; mother of Richard (Robin) Sedell and Jean (Samuel A., and son Samuel E.) Willard; grandmother of Michelle (Glenn) Glinski, Amanda Sedell and Hannah (Jason) Giza; great-grandmother of Samantha, Hunter, Olivia, Grace, Faith and Paige; cousin of Michelle Bellinger. No Visitation. Services and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019