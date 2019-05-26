Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
CHIPONIS DOROTHY JANE "JANIE" (MCCLEAN)

Of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends, at age 72. Beloved wife of the late Anthony W. "Chip" Chiponis, Jr.; loving mother of Jennifer (Eric) Glaser, Tracy (Jim) Weir, and Nicole (Todd) Schrader; "gramma" of Shawn and Alex Glaser, Jacob, Ryan and Katie Weir, Emma, Lee, and Ben Schrader; also survived by her good friend, Claire Best; a niece; and a nephew. At Dorothy's request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
