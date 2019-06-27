WILSON DOROTHY JEAN

Age 83, a lifelong resident of Coraopolis, passed away on June 26, 2019. Dorothy was born on December 23, 1935 daughter of the late Albert and Hannah Massena. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, James and Robert Massena. She is survived by her two children, Beth (Pastor Dennis) Lawrence, N. Fayette Township and Fred (Pat) Schmidt, Bloomington IL and five grandchildren, Denae, Rebecca Lawrence, Rachel (Richard) Bright, Scott and Eric Schmidt. Dorothy was a loving mother / grandmother and loved her family tremendously. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was on the council and a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Coraopolis. She worked at the Coraopolis Tax office for many years. Dorothy was kindhearted and hardworking. Dorothy loved gardening, quilting and playing cards. Visitation will be Friday, June 28th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at R.D. COPELAND, 867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108. Visitation Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. on the 29th with service to follow at 10 a.m. Pastor Dennis Lawrence will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Manor, Oakdale, PA for their kindness and also the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial donations to Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.