WINFIELD DOROTHY JEAN (MCKOY)
Age 81, of Penn Hills/ Hill District, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, William Winkfield, Sr. She was the cherished mother of Sheila (Raymond) Dillard, William Winkfield, Jr., and Dynita Taliaferro; grandmother of Jai Wilson and Davis Willie; and great-grandmother of three. Memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mt. Ararat Church, 271 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019