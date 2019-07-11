Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat Church
271 Paulson Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat Church
271 Paulson Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
DOROTHY JEAN (MCKOY) WINFIELD

DOROTHY JEAN (MCKOY) WINFIELD Obituary
WINFIELD DOROTHY JEAN (MCKOY)

Age 81, of Penn Hills/ Hill District, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, William Winkfield, Sr. She was the cherished mother of Sheila (Raymond) Dillard, William Winkfield, Jr., and Dynita Taliaferro; grandmother of Jai Wilson and Davis Willie; and great-grandmother of three. Memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mt. Ararat Church, 271 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
