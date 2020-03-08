ZIKOS DOROTHY K. "DOTTIE"
Age 91, of McMurray, Washington County, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Active member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh. Passionate about her work, she owned and operated the Peter J. Zikos Insurance Agency. Sister of Vivian (Dean) Statheros; aunt of Stephanie (Nick) Lipapis; great-aunt of Leah Lipapis. Preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Zikos. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m., and Tuesday, 10 – 11 a.m. Trisagion Monday, 7 p.m., and Funeral services Tuesday 11 a.m. All visitation and services will take place in the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 W. McMurray Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15317. Arrangements entrusted to SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor/Owner, 724-746-1000. Visit www.sollon.com for additional information.