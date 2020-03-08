DOROTHY K. "DOTTIE" ZIKOS

Service Information
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-746-1000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
601 W. McMurray Road
Canonsburg, PA
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Trisagion
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
601 W. McMurray Road
Canonsburg, PA
Obituary
ZIKOS DOROTHY K. "DOTTIE"

Age 91, of McMurray, Washington County, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Active member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh. Passionate about her work, she owned and operated the Peter J. Zikos Insurance Agency. Sister of Vivian (Dean) Statheros; aunt of Stephanie (Nick) Lipapis; great-aunt of Leah Lipapis. Preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. Zikos. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m., and Tuesday, 10 – 11 a.m. Trisagion Monday, 7 p.m., and Funeral services Tuesday 11 a.m. All visitation and services will take place in the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 W. McMurray Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15317. Arrangements entrusted to SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor/Owner, 724-746-1000. Visit www.sollon.com for additional information.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
