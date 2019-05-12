CROSS DOROTHY KESSLER

Age 98, of West Deer Twp., passed away on Tues., May 7, 2019. She was born October 30, 1920, in Indiana Twp., daughter of the late Andrew and Ida Kessler. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cross. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence and Andrew Kessler; and sisters, Pearl Pysh and Esther Thompson. She was a graduate of Etna High School. Dorothy was employed at K-Mart in Shaler as a manager. Dorothy was known for her kindness and infectious smile that won the hearts of everyone. She enjoyed and cherished her three grandchildren. She was a Steelers and Penguins fan and treasured her vacations with her husband in Madeira Beach, Florida. Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Joanne) Cross, of Valencia, Marjorie (Gary) Crooks, of Virginia Beach, and Phyllis (David) Wasson, with whom she resided, of Fawn Township; grandchildren, Michelle (René) Steenvoorden, of Idaho Springs, CO, Parker Crooks, of Huntersville, NC, and Paxton Crooks, of Charlotte, NC; Godchild, Debbie Cross, of West Deer. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lorraine Oakes and Maria Mosca, who held a special place in her heart. Thanks also to Dr. Michael Chismer, MD, and Heritage Hospice, for their care and support. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in her name. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.