Age 91, of Plum, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Koma; mother of Elizabeth "Elaine" (Bob) Wolcott, John (Denise) Koma, Ronald Koma and Thomas Koma; grandmother of Stacey (Greg) Sayuk, Robert (Tiffany) Wolcott, Michael (Lacey) Wolcott, Matthew Koma, Andrew Koma, Wyatt Koma, Gavin Koma and Julia Koma; great-grandmother of Olivia, Alyssa, Abby, Kingston and Jackson. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m. in St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Via Quest Hospice for all the loving care they showed our mother. Also special thanks to Ark Manor Personal Care Home for the compassion shown.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019