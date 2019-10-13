Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY KUZMICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY KUZMICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY KUZMICH Obituary
KUZMICH DOROTHY

Age 92, of Pleasant Hills, PA, passed away surrounded by loving family, October 10, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her beloved two daughters, Natalie Wassel (Bill), Gladys Kuzmich (Tim); granddaughter, Stefanie Wassel (Corey); grandson, William Wassel, Jr. (Heather); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Kuzmich; and a sister, Genevieve Ozanick. Dorothy was proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed cruises, traveling here and abroad and going to the symphony and opera. She was active in community theater, square dancing and as an election poll worker for many years. Dorothy had an uncanny memory for numbers and dates and worked with IBM in the early days of computer development. Her gentle soul will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her, including her calico cat and Rottweiler "Buddy." Arrangements are under the direction of the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now