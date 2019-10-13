|
KUZMICH DOROTHY
Age 92, of Pleasant Hills, PA, passed away surrounded by loving family, October 10, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her beloved two daughters, Natalie Wassel (Bill), Gladys Kuzmich (Tim); granddaughter, Stefanie Wassel (Corey); grandson, William Wassel, Jr. (Heather); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Kuzmich; and a sister, Genevieve Ozanick. Dorothy was proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed cruises, traveling here and abroad and going to the symphony and opera. She was active in community theater, square dancing and as an election poll worker for many years. Dorothy had an uncanny memory for numbers and dates and worked with IBM in the early days of computer development. Her gentle soul will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her, including her calico cat and Rottweiler "Buddy." Arrangements are under the direction of the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019