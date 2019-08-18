|
COLLINS-CHARNEY DOROTHY L.
Age 87, of the North Side, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dutch Collins and late George Charney; mother of Carol (late Gary) Meadows and the late Alan and Mike Collins; mother-in-law of Cindy Collins; sister-in-law of Lois Collins; grandmother of Gary (Amy) Meadows; great-grandmother and special angel of Ava Meadows; sister of the late Sonny Cooley. NO VISITATION. SERVICES PRIVATE. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019