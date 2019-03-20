Home

McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
DOROTHY L. (PFEIFER) FISHER

Age 96, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Fisher; loving mother of Richard Hughes (Mary Jane), Raymond Hughes, Michael Hughes (late Patricia), Roxanne Koch (late Leslie), Keith Hughes (Nadine) and the late David Hughes; also survived by many grandchildren. Family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where a Blessing Service will be held 11 a.m. THURSDAY. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
