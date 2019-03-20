|
|
FISHER DOROTHY L. (PFEIFER)
Age 96, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Fisher; loving mother of Richard Hughes (Mary Jane), Raymond Hughes, Michael Hughes (late Patricia), Roxanne Koch (late Leslie), Keith Hughes (Nadine) and the late David Hughes; also survived by many grandchildren. Family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where a Blessing Service will be held 11 a.m. THURSDAY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019