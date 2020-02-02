|
NAVISH DOROTHY L. (LIMBACHER)
Formerly of Monroeville, recently of Bethel Park, age 91, died peacefully with her family present on Friday, January 31, 2020. Wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Navish. Loving mother of Dennis (Mary Ann) Navish of Penn Hills, Marlene (Patrick) O'Leary of West Mifflin and the late Susan Navish. Dear grandmother of Meghan (Michael) Safko of AZ, Kristen Navish of Pgh., Katelyn (Brian) Vogel of TX, and Molly O'Leary of west Mifflin. Great-grandmother of Victor and Eddy Navish, Sophia and Emmie Safko. Sister of Larry (late Orma) Limbacher of VA. Dorothy was a retired secretary with the former Tile City in Wilkinsburg, and she was a long-time member of St. Colman Parish in Turtle Creek. Friends are welcome on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350). Mass of Christian burial in St. Colman Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020