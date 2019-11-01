|
VAN RYN DOROTHY L. (HEIDKAMP)
Age 81, of Pleasant Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of 52 years of Fred Van Ryn; loving mother of Cathy (Joseph) Duffner, Amy (Craig) McDonough, and Mary Beth (Henry) Szymanski; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Adam), Caitlin (Michael), Rebecca (Nicholas), Emily (Bryan), Jessica, Luke, Megan, Victoria, Jessica, Abigail and Cole; great-grandmother of Hudson. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and baking, but mostly spending time with her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Saturday, November 2 at 12 p.m. Everyone please meet at church. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dorothy's name be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019