GIAQUINTO DOROTHY L. VERNO

Age 89, a lifelong resident of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in North Strabane Retirement Village. She was born April 23, 1929 in Washington the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Milligan Verno. Mrs. Giaquinto was a graduate of Canonsburg High School, class of 1947. During her working career, she was employed by RCA, Forbes Steel and later by Canon McMillan School District as a Library Aid at South Central School and Canon McMillan High School. Mrs. Giaquinto was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg. She enjoyed family gatherings and watching TV. On September 1,1958, she married Jenio Giaquinto who survives. Surviving are a son, Mark (Leslie) Giaquinto of Canonsburg; and a daughter, Barbara Giaquinto of Bridgeville; also surviving are three grandchildren; Melissa Giaquinto, Michelle (Michael) Madona and Julia Gabor; and several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Jane Verno of Canonsburg; and a brother-in-law James Donaldson of Houston. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Verno; and a sister, Ruth Ann Donaldson. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in MARIO L. DEANGELO FUNERAL HOME at 194 East College Street in Canonsburg. Departing prayers will be held in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Monday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday April 15, 2019 in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.