LEONE DOROTHY (SAVATT)
Age 92, of Robinson Twp., passed on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John D. Leone; loving mother of Janet (Raymond) Durkin, Kathy (Carl) Memmo and Lori (Dean) Memmo; dear grandmother of Michael Durkin, Ryan Durkin, Leah Memmo and Dominic Memmo; sister of Wilma Marucci. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. SATURDAY in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Robinson. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019