|
|
LINN DOROTHY (STRETAVSKY)
On Friday 13, 2019, Dorothy Linn (Stretavsky), age 94, a lifelong resident of Rankin, passed away peacefully at Transitions Healthcare in North Huntingdon. She was born July 25, 1925, to George and Mary (Lukacs) Stretavsky. She was the loving mother of Kurt (Janet) Linn, and preceded in death by three of her children: an infant son, Stephen; a daughter, Deborah (Linn) Stankay; and another son, Carl Russell Linn. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Steve Vucic; and her brother, George and sister-in-law, Frances (Powers) Stretavski. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Judith (Goertler) Linn; her grandchildren, Laura Klipa, Jennifer and Stephen Linn; great-grandchildren, Coleton, Analinn, and Grayson; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dorothy will always be lovingly remembered for being a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and aunt. Although a very private person, she was truly blessed with two wonderful daughters-in-law and with an extended family of nephews and nieces that loved their "Aunt Dorothy" by keeping in touch with her and looking after her wellbeing and helping her whenever she needed it. She was employed as a Dietitian's Aide at Braddock General Hospital, which later became UPMC Braddock. She retire after over 40 years of service. She will be remembered for her over attention to detail, her great memory and a passionate Steelers fan. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Transitions Healthcare in North Huntingdon for the loving and excellent care she received over the past two years. Friends received Sunday 2-7 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. St. Maurice Catholic Church, Forest Hills, PA. Burial will follow at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. www.kutchfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019