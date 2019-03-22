MAKSTUTIS DOROTHY LOUISE (WILLIAMS)

Age 88, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of 68 years, to Albert Makstutis; loving mother of Linda Lasick, Patti (Jeff) Rager and the late Michael Makstutis; grandmother of Tricia (David) Lopez, Katy (Armaugh) Oceguera, Peter (Nicole) Makstutis and Michelle Rager; great-grandmother of Elias and Micah Oceguera and Camden and Bennett Makstutis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born in Boston, MA and joined the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY, where she met her husband. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing with her husband, music, dancing and spending time with her family. She was always upbeat and positive and was truly an angel on earth. She will be dearly missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to:

