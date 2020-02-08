Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
DOROTHY CHUTKO
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
DOROTHY M. (ANDRISEVIC) CHUTKO

DOROTHY M. (ANDRISEVIC) CHUTKO Obituary
CHUTKO DOROTHY M. (ANDRISEVIC)

Age 95, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Chippewa Township, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 49 years of the late Joseph R. Chutko; loving mother of Mary Jo (John) Scandolari and Mark (Diana Bucco) Chutko; devoted "Gram" of Michael, Luke and Maria Chutko; sister of Janet (Richard) Kopec; also survived by godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a graduate of Millvale High School Class of 1941 and was class valedictorian. She was employed at Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in Millvale then she went on to Shadyside Hospital and graduated as an RN. While working at Shadyside Hospital, she also attended evening classes at the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her BS in nursing education. Then she became a night supervisor at Shadyside Hospital from 1947-48. She worked as a supervisor for the Visiting Nurses Association of Allegheny County for 15 years. After moving to Chippewa Township, she then worked at Hooper Holmes of Pittsburgh where she performed health exams for insurance companies. Dorothy was a very active member of the Ladies Guild of Christ the Divine Teacher Parish in Chippewa where she was President from 1975-76 and was also a member of the Christian Mother's. In addition, she was very active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a recipient with the Fr. Marcus O'Brien Service Award in 2011. Dorothy then relocated back to the Pittsburgh area to be close to her children and family and enjoyed her time at Hampton Fields Village and at Holy Family Manor. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Manor, 301 Nazareth Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 or St. Nicholas Church, 24 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
