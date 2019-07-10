Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY COPTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (KING) COPTIS


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. (KING) COPTIS Obituary
COPTIS DOROTHY M. (KING)

Age 70, of Scott Twp., on Monday, July 8, 2019. Wife of George E. Coptis; mother of Jennifer Marie (Joseph) Karadeema, Christina L. Coptis and Jeffrey M. (Stephanie) Coptis; grandmother of Skyler Karadeema and Joscelynn and Kayla Coptis; sister of John (Ellen) King, Alice (Mark) Coptis, Roberta (Robert) Molinaro, Phillip (Mary) King, Edward (Julie) King and the late Betty King and Mark King. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:00 AM. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now