COPTIS DOROTHY M. (KING)
Age 70, of Scott Twp., on Monday, July 8, 2019. Wife of George E. Coptis; mother of Jennifer Marie (Joseph) Karadeema, Christina L. Coptis and Jeffrey M. (Stephanie) Coptis; grandmother of Skyler Karadeema and Joscelynn and Kayla Coptis; sister of John (Ellen) King, Alice (Mark) Coptis, Roberta (Robert) Molinaro, Phillip (Mary) King, Edward (Julie) King and the late Betty King and Mark King. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10:00 AM. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019