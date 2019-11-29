|
|
DUTKA DOROTHY M. (HOWELL)
Age 94, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Dorothy worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel, retiring with 24 years of service. She also worked at Kelly Girls and American Glass. She was a member of Pitcairn Assembly of God Church, and their Young at Heart senior group. She was a gifted church pianist, and also played for several radio broadcasts. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cheryl J. Dutka; sisters-in-law, Charlene Howell, Dorothy J. Dutka, Rose Estrella, and Virginia McGechie; brother-in-law, William Priatko; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, James G. and Mary S. (Franklin) Howell; former husband, Walter Dutka; sisters, Ruth (Paul) Martz, Evalyn (Donald) Fennell, and Jean (Glenn) Miller; brothers, Raymond (Amelia) Howell, Carl (Ruth) Howell, and James A. Howell; sisters-in-law, Olga (George) Prascsak, Helen Priatko; and brothers-in-law, Alexander (Marie) Dutka, John Dutka and Rev. Joseph Dutka. Friends will be received on Sunday from 12 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. and Monday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Todd Scoville officiating. Interment to follow in Hillview Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019