GIAMPOLO DOROTHY M.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Anthony "Chic" Giampolo; mother of Lois Finello (John), Tom Giampolo (Carol), Nancy Rahuba (Tom), Dottie Williams (Jack) and Anna Marie Giampolo; grandmother of John, Anthony, Joe, Jason, T.J. "Tom", and Nick, also survived by nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Maria and John Diulus. There will be no visitation. Funeral Tuesday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral, 10:00 a.m. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum will be private. Remembrances may be made to the at . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019