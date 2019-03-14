Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery Chapel
204 Cemetery Ln
Pittsburgh, PA
DOROTHY M. (KONKLE) GODKIN

DOROTHY M. (KONKLE) GODKIN Obituary
GODKIN DOROTHY M. (KONKLE)

Age 98, of Ross Township, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years to the late Joseph G. Godkin; mother of Patricia A. (Perry) Milton of CA, John L. (Patricia) Godkin of CA, Timothy J. (Teri) Godkin of Pittsburgh, Maureen S. (Bill) Battin of Valencia and the late Mary Godkin; grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (the late Tom) Tarolli, late Robert L. (Esther) Konkle, and late Helen (Cliff) Geeting. Dorothy "Dot" was a kind, loving and creative person with a sense of humor and quick wit that brought delight to everyone. She will be forever carried in our hearts. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC. (WEST VIEW), 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229. Service to be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery Chapel. Family suggests donations to VNA Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler, PA 16001. Please pay tribute at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
