GRANATA DOROTHY M.
Loving wife and mother, was born on December 18, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA and passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jane Connors and Samuel Granata, Jr.; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and reunited with her late husband, Samuel J. Granata. Dorothy had a smile on her face to the very end of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 1 pm. In the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019