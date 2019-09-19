Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY GRANATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. GRANATA


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. GRANATA Obituary
GRANATA DOROTHY M.

Loving wife and mother, was born on December 18, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA and passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jane Connors and Samuel  Granata, Jr.; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and reunited with her late husband, Samuel J. Granata. Dorothy had a smile on her face to the very end of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 1 pm. In the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15209. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now