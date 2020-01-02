|
|
GRUBBS DOROTHY M.
Age 100, of St. Louis (formerly a longtime resident of Oakmont) passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Grubbs. Loving mother of James W. Grubbs. Sister of the late James Mischler and Jane Schuster. Aunt of Mary Jane Hohmann, Nancy Burford, Thomas McMasters, and the late Carol Blessington. Dorothy was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, enjoyed going to RCAC, and playing bridge. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to RCAC, 501 2nd St., Oakmont, PA 15139 or the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020