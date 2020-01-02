Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
DOROTHY M. GRUBBS

DOROTHY M. GRUBBS Obituary
GRUBBS DOROTHY M.

Age 100, of St. Louis (formerly a longtime resident of Oakmont) passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Grubbs. Loving mother of James W. Grubbs. Sister of the late James Mischler and Jane Schuster. Aunt of Mary Jane Hohmann, Nancy Burford, Thomas McMasters, and the late Carol Blessington. Dorothy was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, enjoyed going to RCAC, and playing bridge. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to RCAC, 501 2nd St., Oakmont, PA 15139 or the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
