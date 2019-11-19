Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
DOROTHY M. (OLERACKI) HALE

DOROTHY M. (OLERACKI) HALE Obituary
HALE DOROTHY M. (OLERACKI)

On Sunday, November 17, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Hale; sister of the late Stella Galiszewski, Frances Tananis, Mary Lopata, Helen Koval, and Viola Evanov; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Thursday 9 a.m. until his Funeral Prayers at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Hale volunteered at Kaufmann's Oasis Program. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
