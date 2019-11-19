|
HALE DOROTHY M. (OLERACKI)
On Sunday, November 17, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Hale; sister of the late Stella Galiszewski, Frances Tananis, Mary Lopata, Helen Koval, and Viola Evanov; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Thursday 9 a.m. until his Funeral Prayers at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Hale volunteered at Kaufmann's Oasis Program. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019