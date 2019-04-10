Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of Munhall, on April 9, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to James F. Hodnik, Sr.; loving mother of William Hodnik, Donna (Bob) Wolf, Carolyn (Craig) Zender, James F. Hodnik, Jr., the late Michael (wife, Paula, survives) Hodnik and Joyce Barefoot; sister of the late John and Elmer Buban; grandmother of Thomas, Kelly and Erin Barefoot, Melissa and Marty Zender; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10:00 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Church. 


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
