HODNIK DOROTHY M.

Age 92, of Bloomfield, passed away on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hodnik; loving mother of Robert and Janet Hodnik, David and Colleen Hodnik, Leann and Dennis Hogan, Betty Hodnik, Timothy and Karen Hodnik, Kathleen and Mark Szramowski, and the late John J. Hodnik and Thomas Hodnik; grandmother of 20; and great-grandmother of 17; sister of the late John Warner; daughter of the late Mary and John Warner. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville, 4522 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, where family and friends will gather Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the funeral. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

