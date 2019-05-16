|
|
KUZMANKO DOROTHY M. (GREBINER)
Age 87, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years of Stephen Kuzmanko; loving mother of Gail Kuzmanko, Keith (Laurie) Kuzmanko and the late Gordon Kuzmanko; devoted grandma of Dion, Ashley and Austin Kuzmanko; sister of Anna Giger, the late Frances Doby, Philip Grebiner, Teresa Benec, Barbara Ince, Catherine Kuzmanko, Mary Waite, Margaret Ostrowski and Frank, Joseph and Thomas Grebiner; aunt of Neal (Debbie) Kuzmanko; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019