MARINGO DOROTHY M. (OTTO)

Age 93, of North Versailles, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born April 29, 1925 in Somerset a daughter of the late Marvin R. and Ellen L. (Rayman) Otto. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. Prior to her retirement she was as a real estate agent for over 10 years for Howard Hannah and Century 21 and was a self-employed interior decorator. Dorothy was a member of the Golden Key Club, AARP, and White Oak American Legion Post 701 auxiliary for over 30 years where she held office as historian and vice president. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and after retirement spending winters in Venice, FL. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Betty M. Otto; and her brother, Carl G. Otto; and a nephew, Marvin R. (Karolyn) Otto. She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Frank J. Maringo; her children, Judith Ann (John) Waskowicz of Franklin Park, Frank M. (Bonnie) Maringo of Elizabeth, and Richard J. (Carol) Maringo of Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her niece, Tacy (Gary) Tucker. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a blessing service will be held at noon Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit:

snyderfuneralservices.com