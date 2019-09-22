Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
DOROTHY M. (RYBAK) McCARTHY

DOROTHY M. (RYBAK) McCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY DOROTHY M. (RYBAK)

Age 88, of North Side, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Robert K. McCarthy; loving mother of Bobbie (Daniel) Fohl of Spring Hill, Kenneth B. (Gerri) McCarthy of Shaler Twp., and Richard D. (Rosemary) McCarthy of Cranberry Twp.; sister of Agnes Gondell, Frances Pacey, Edward Schaffer, John Schaffer, Anthony Schaffer, and Helen Struver; grandmother of Lisa (David) Williams, Janet (Derek) Cox, Rebecca McCarthy, Sean McCarthy, and Patrick McCarthy; great-grandmother of Rachel, Briana, Gavin, and Lauren. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnation of the Lord Parish, 4071 Franklin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Dorothy met her husband Robert while they both worked at Allis-Chalmers. She later worked for Sears for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to a . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
