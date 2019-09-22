|
|
McCARTHY DOROTHY M. (RYBAK)
Age 88, of North Side, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Robert K. McCarthy; loving mother of Bobbie (Daniel) Fohl of Spring Hill, Kenneth B. (Gerri) McCarthy of Shaler Twp., and Richard D. (Rosemary) McCarthy of Cranberry Twp.; sister of Agnes Gondell, Frances Pacey, Edward Schaffer, John Schaffer, Anthony Schaffer, and Helen Struver; grandmother of Lisa (David) Williams, Janet (Derek) Cox, Rebecca McCarthy, Sean McCarthy, and Patrick McCarthy; great-grandmother of Rachel, Briana, Gavin, and Lauren. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnation of the Lord Parish, 4071 Franklin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Dorothy met her husband Robert while they both worked at Allis-Chalmers. She later worked for Sears for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to a . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019