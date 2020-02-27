Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DOROTHY M. (JOHNSON) McROBERTS

Age 90, of Munhall, formerly of Hazelwood, PA. Wife of the late Norman McRoberts. Survived by three daughters; Louise Munson, Norma Jean (Tom) Bertosh and Cindy (Walt) Hentosz; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law to Grace (Jack) Priore. Friends will be received on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
