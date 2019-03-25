|
MEIER DOROTHY M. (NEEDHAM)
Dorothy, 88 of Monroeville, died Saturday evening, March 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Robert Meier, Patricia (Kerry) Wetmore, Jeffrey (Joy) Meier, Donna (John Saversky) Meier, Susan (Gary) Swasey, and the late Debra Jones; sister of Joseph (Faye) Needham and the late Lois Sickle and Elizabeth McCloskey; grandmother of 17 and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy's family thanks the staff at LGAR in Turtle Creek for their loving care of their mother. Memorials may be made to Riverview (Monkey Business Team) C/O Moochie Donatucci, 420 Eleventh St., Oakmont, PA 15139. Services and interment are private. Arrangements made by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019