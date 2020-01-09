|
|
MINGARELLI DOROTHY M. (STANKUS)
Age 89, of Bridgeville, on January 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Sharon (Greg) Orler; loving grandmother of Haley and Hayden Orler; sister of the late Marlene Tremonti; and aunt of the late Kathy Tremonti. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10:30 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and add condolences at:
www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020