Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 91, on Sunday June 23, 2019 of Brentwood, formerly of Carrick. Wife of the late Joseph Pozza; beloved mother of Joseph E. (Darlene) Pozza, Gloria J. (William) Sankey and Thomas E. (Cathy) Pozza; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of the late Phyllis Fix and Mary Jane Kaniewski. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick.  Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church. Dorothy was a member of the Overbrook Senior Center. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
