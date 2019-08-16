|
ROCCO DOROTHY M.
Age 91, of Penn Hills, on August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Rocco; loving mother of Lydia Foster (Ronald), Ralph T. "Butch" and David J. Rocco; grandmother of Pamela, Raymond, Stephen, and Michael Rocco and Ronald Foster; great-grandmother of Kayla Rocco and Morgan Rocco Connolly; mother-in-law of Lisa Rocco and Mary Pat Rocco DiBon; sister of Janet Dugan, Elaine Phillips, Thomas Wilczynski and Larry Wilczynski. Dorothy spent 35 years at Stadtlanders Pharmacy where she ran the lottery services, was the sales clerk, and take care of postal services. Friends received Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Monday at 10 a.m.
