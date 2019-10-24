Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church
DOROTHY M. "DOT" SEIDEL

DOROTHY M. "DOT" SEIDEL Obituary
SEIDEL DOROTHY M. "DOT"

Age 92, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Baldwin.  Beloved wife to the late Jacob Seidel; devoted mother of Donald (Bettina) of Camp Hill, Richard (Jean) of McKees Rocks, James (Linda) of Loudon, TN, and Wayne (Jayne) of Baldwin; proud grandmother of Stacie, Scott, Meredith, Andrew, Frances, Joanne, and Amelia; sister of the late Mary Alice Dieterle, late Herbert Miller, late Jean Schmitt, and late David Miller.  Graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1945.  She was a devoted St. Albert the Great Church parishioner for 69 years, enjoyed Square and Round Dancing, and her favorite vacation spot in Myrtle Beach, SC.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday  morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Pittsburgh Catholic Charities, 212 9th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
