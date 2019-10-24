|
|
SEIDEL DOROTHY M. "DOT"
Age 92, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved wife to the late Jacob Seidel; devoted mother of Donald (Bettina) of Camp Hill, Richard (Jean) of McKees Rocks, James (Linda) of Loudon, TN, and Wayne (Jayne) of Baldwin; proud grandmother of Stacie, Scott, Meredith, Andrew, Frances, Joanne, and Amelia; sister of the late Mary Alice Dieterle, late Herbert Miller, late Jean Schmitt, and late David Miller. Graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1945. She was a devoted St. Albert the Great Church parishioner for 69 years, enjoyed Square and Round Dancing, and her favorite vacation spot in Myrtle Beach, SC. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Pittsburgh Catholic Charities, 212 9th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019