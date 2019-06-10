Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel United Presbyterian Church
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Resources
DOROTHY M. (JACOBS) SOLANO


DOROTHY M. (JACOBS) SOLANO Obituary
SOLANO DOROTHY M. (JACOBS)

Age 93, of Monroeville, passed away on June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Solano; loving mother of Cynthia (the late Bob) Gross, Kimberly (Joe) Geletka, David (Bonnie) Solano, and Nathan (Donna Brehm) Solano; proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by her brother, Richard (Christina) Jacobs, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother, James (surviving wife, Jean) Jacobs. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be June 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 418 Beatty Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
