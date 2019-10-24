Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY VAN RYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. VAN RYN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. VAN RYN Obituary
VAN RYN DOROTHY M.

Age 91, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday evening, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Van Ryn, Jr.; loving mother of Bonnie (Otie) Thompson, Robert S. (Patricia) Van Ryn, and the late Jeffrey Van Ryn; grandmother of Ashley, Melissa, Melanie, Jennifer, Trevor, Tyler, Connor, David; great-grandmother of Avery and Libby; sister of Peggy (Harry) Maxwell, Sandy (the late James) Mason, and Charles Beam. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now