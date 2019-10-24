|
VAN RYN DOROTHY M.
Age 91, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday evening, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Van Ryn, Jr.; loving mother of Bonnie (Otie) Thompson, Robert S. (Patricia) Van Ryn, and the late Jeffrey Van Ryn; grandmother of Ashley, Melissa, Melanie, Jennifer, Trevor, Tyler, Connor, David; great-grandmother of Avery and Libby; sister of Peggy (Harry) Maxwell, Sandy (the late James) Mason, and Charles Beam. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019