Of Sheraden, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. Wood; loving mother of Kenneth (Nancy) Wood and the late Janice Papst and Arliss Wood; grandmother of Paula (Mike) Goldstrohm, Jennifer (Chris) Ferris, Chad (Kelly) and Julie Papst; great-grandmother of Ryan, Brooke and Laurel Goldstrohm; sister of Joan Fischer and the late Betty Fauth. Friends received MONDAY 2-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, chp.edu. wfconroyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
