|
|
ZYHOWSKI DOROTHY M. (CIMBORA)
Age 91, of Trafford, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Manor Care of Monroeville. Dorothy was born on June 19, 1928 in Trafford the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bayko) Cimbora. Dorothy was a member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Zyhowski in 2016; her granddaughter, Tara Zyhowski and her sister, Judith C. Chieffo. Dorothy is survived by her children, Gary Zyhowski (Patti), Paul Zyhowski and Mary Beth Barron (Douglas); her seven grandchildren, Alaina Zyhowski, Christie (Zyhowski) Heiner (Tom), Michelle (Zyhowski) Scibetta (Shawn), Laura and Abigail Zyhowski, Michael (Rebecca) Barron and Madison Barron; her two great-grandchildren, Riley Gent and Brayden Heiner. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford (412) 372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Fr. George Saletrik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery Mausoleum, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019