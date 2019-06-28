GUERRA DOROTHY MAE (VARGYAS)

Age 91, formerly of Homestead, West Mifflin, and Munhall, passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 18 years of the late Arthur E. Guerra; loving mother of Mauri L. (Eugene) Doyle and Donald A. (Lynn) Guerra and the late Baby Mary and Baby Joseph; loving grandmother to Eugene "Buddy" (Carolyn) Doyle, Abbey Mae Doyle, and Jordyn E. Ulicny; and loving great-grandmother to Gianna Mae Fetsko. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Being with family and friends was the joy of Dorothy's life. Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings, Martha Rago, James Vargyas, Emma Hasak and Mildred Lang; daughter of the late James and Theresa (Bodnar) Vargyas. She was a member the League of Nations bowling league for over 50 years. Dorothy worked at A&P in Wilkensburg, Shop and Save in West Homestead, and Giant Eagle in West Mifflin. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com.