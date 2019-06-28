Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY GUERRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAE (VARGYAS) GUERRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY MAE (VARGYAS) GUERRA Obituary
GUERRA DOROTHY MAE (VARGYAS)

Age 91, formerly of Homestead, West Mifflin, and Munhall, passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 18 years of the late Arthur E. Guerra; loving mother of Mauri L. (Eugene) Doyle and Donald A. (Lynn) Guerra and the late Baby Mary and Baby Joseph; loving grandmother to Eugene "Buddy" (Carolyn) Doyle, Abbey Mae Doyle, and Jordyn E. Ulicny; and loving great-grandmother to Gianna Mae Fetsko. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Being with family and friends was the joy of Dorothy's life. Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings, Martha Rago, James Vargyas, Emma Hasak and Mildred Lang; daughter of the late James and Theresa (Bodnar) Vargyas. She was a member the League of Nations bowling league for over 50 years.  Dorothy worked at A&P in Wilkensburg, Shop and Save in West Homestead, and Giant Eagle in West Mifflin. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now