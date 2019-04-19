Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY VOELKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAE (BARNES) VOELKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY MAE (BARNES) VOELKER Obituary
VOELKER DOROTHY MAE (BARNES)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Her spirit gracefully went to heaven in the presence of family. Dorothy was a loving mother to Colleen (Voelker) Snyder, Jay Voelker (Karen), Joyce Voelker-Slowik (the late Paul), and Keith Voelker (Sandy); loving grandmother to Nicole (Josh), Jason (Morgan), Shelley, Bill (Hannah), Stefany (Broox), Steven (Sam), Sami (Timmy), Emma (Hunter) and the late Scott and Tara; great-grandmother to Reiley, Evie, Parsley, Logan and Jade. Dorothy was a mentor and advocate to many in her career. Friends received Saturday 10 a.m. Until time of service at 1 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. Memorial Donations are welcomed to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now