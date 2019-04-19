|
|
VOELKER DOROTHY MAE (BARNES)
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Her spirit gracefully went to heaven in the presence of family. Dorothy was a loving mother to Colleen (Voelker) Snyder, Jay Voelker (Karen), Joyce Voelker-Slowik (the late Paul), and Keith Voelker (Sandy); loving grandmother to Nicole (Josh), Jason (Morgan), Shelley, Bill (Hannah), Stefany (Broox), Steven (Sam), Sami (Timmy), Emma (Hunter) and the late Scott and Tara; great-grandmother to Reiley, Evie, Parsley, Logan and Jade. Dorothy was a mentor and advocate to many in her career. Friends received Saturday 10 a.m. Until time of service at 1 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 806 Perry Hwy. North Hills. Memorial Donations are welcomed to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019