SCHACHTER DOROTHY MARIE (SEIDEL)
Age 81, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Avalon, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, daughter of the late George and Marie Seidel, beloved mother of Susan L. Hurtubise (Barrie) of Radnor, PA and David G. Schachter (Laura) of DeLand FL, grandmother of Ashley and Meagan Schachter, also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was a graduate of Avalon High School and Westminister College, she taught at Northgate High School. She was a member of Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, FL and a former member of Brighton Road Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, 412-766-5600, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stetson Baptist Church Food Pantry and Children's Ministry Funds, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019