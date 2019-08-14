Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SCHACHTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MARIE (SEIDEL) SCHACHTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY MARIE (SEIDEL) SCHACHTER Obituary
SCHACHTER DOROTHY MARIE (SEIDEL)

Age 81, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Avalon, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, daughter of the late George and Marie Seidel, beloved mother of Susan L. Hurtubise (Barrie) of Radnor, PA and David G. Schachter (Laura) of DeLand FL, grandmother of Ashley and Meagan Schachter, also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothy was a graduate of Avalon High School and Westminister College, she taught at Northgate High School. She was a member of Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, FL and a former member of Brighton Road Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, 412-766-5600, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stetson Baptist Church Food Pantry and Children's Ministry Funds, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now