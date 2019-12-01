Home

DOROTHY MARY MOSS

DOROTHY MARY MOSS Obituary
MOSS DOROTHY MARY

Loving and sweet Dorothy Mary Moss was born on February 5, 1933 and peacefully passed away on November 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was a devoted Greek Orthodox member and is now with our Lord. Dorothy was born and raised in Oakland, Pennsylvania and graduated from Schenley High School. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She owned and managed the Union Grill in downtown Pittsburgh. She enjoyed time with her family and friends, traveling, dancing with her loving husband, and enjoyed mystery and TV game shows. Dorothy is survived by her sisters, June O'Neil and Patricia Ann Thiros. Her children, Eddie and Les Moss and Deborah Neilly, as well as her grandchildren, Chad, Jeremy, Melissa, Jeffrey, Shandra, Jonathan and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Haley, and Victoria. Preceded by death by her parents, Nick and Irene Christos and her loving husband, Edward John Moss. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd Street, South Ogden.  Friends may visit family Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Services entrusted to LINDQUIST'S LAYTON MORTUARY, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Ogden is appreciated. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
