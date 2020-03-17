FISHER DOROTHY MATILDA
On March 10, 2020, Dorothy Matilda Fisher, 84 of Ormond Beach, Florida, beloved wife of 54 years to the late John Charles Fisher, passed away peacefully with her loving son and daughter by her side. Survived by her devoted children, James (Cindi) Fisher, Kathy Fisher; daughter-in-law, June Fisher; grandchildren, Jonathan Fisher, Jennifer (Steve) Donelli and Daniel Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Harry Dittman, her eldest son, John Gilbert Fisher and siblings, Katherine, Henrietta, Frank and Chuck. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 where a service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral procession to Mars Cemetery for burial.