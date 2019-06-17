|
OLSAVSKY DOROTHY MAY (PLITT)
Of Turtle Creek, age 88, a resident of LGAR, unexpectedly died on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Olsavsky for 35 years; loving mother of Donna (Ron) Youngker of Turtle Creek, the late Charles Robinson and late Jennifer Giovengo; also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a waitress for over 52 years at the former Monzo's Restaurant and The Gold Rush, both in Monroeville. There will not be a visitation or service. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, (412-823-9350).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019