Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY OLSAVSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAY (PLITT) OLSAVSKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY MAY (PLITT) OLSAVSKY Obituary
OLSAVSKY DOROTHY MAY (PLITT)

Of Turtle Creek, age 88, a resident of LGAR, unexpectedly died on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Olsavsky for 35 years; loving mother of Donna (Ron) Youngker of Turtle Creek, the late Charles Robinson and late Jennifer Giovengo; also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a waitress for over 52 years at the former Monzo's Restaurant and The Gold Rush, both in Monroeville. There will not be a visitation or service. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, (412-823-9350).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now