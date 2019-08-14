|
|
ROSS DOROTHY MAY
Age 87, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved Daughter of the late Guy and Marcella Ross; Sister of the late Mathilda (Harold) Elk, Bertha Ross, and Anna (Emil) Dern; Step-sister of the late William Ross; Aunt of Margaret (James) Whitlock, John Dern, Ronald (Karen) Dern, Rebecca (Maria) Pompura, Patricia Elk, Nancy (Gordon) Slagle, and Marion (Robert) Kerekes. Dorothy worked as an accountant for Richard Mellon Scaife. Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.,/Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 11:30 a.m. in St. Susanna Parish, where she was a devoted member. Entombment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019