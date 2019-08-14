Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Susanna Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY MAY ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY MAY ROSS Obituary
ROSS DOROTHY MAY

Age 87, of Penn Hills, on Sunday, August 11, 2019.  Beloved Daughter of the late Guy and Marcella Ross; Sister of the late Mathilda (Harold) Elk, Bertha Ross, and Anna (Emil) Dern; Step-sister of the late William Ross; Aunt of Margaret (James) Whitlock, John Dern, Ronald (Karen) Dern, Rebecca (Maria) Pompura, Patricia Elk, Nancy (Gordon) Slagle, and Marion (Robert) Kerekes. Dorothy worked as an accountant for Richard Mellon Scaife. Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.,/Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 11:30 a.m. in St. Susanna Parish, where she was a devoted member. Entombment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now